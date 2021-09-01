Man Arrested For Killing Pregnant Wife Over Dowry In UP

Gorakhpur, Aug 31: A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing his seven-month pregnant wife in a village in Maharajganj district over dowry, police said. The incident took place in Bhagwatnagar village under the Farenda police station area on Monday night, and a case was registered based on a complaint by the victim’s father, they said.

The complainant, Hariram Chaudhary of Pipra, told the police that her daughter, Saroj (25), was married to Santosh Chaudhary five years ago, and she also had a four-year-old son. She was seven-month pregnant at present, and for the past several days, the accused used to beat her up and harass her, the complaint said.

As per reports, on Monday night, Santosh Chaudhary started beating Saroj with a hockey stick and she died on the spot. “The accused has been arrested for dowry and murder. The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination," SHO of Farenda police station Girijesh Upadhyaya said.

