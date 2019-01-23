LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Man Arrested for Killing Printing Press Owner, Flushing Body Parts Down the Toilet

PTI

Updated:January 23, 2019, 11:30 PM IST
Image only for representational purpose.
Palghar: A man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the killing of a 53-year-old man whose body parts were found flushed down the toilet of a building in Virar here, police said.

Addressing a news conference, DySP Jayant Bajbale said the killing was the outcome of a dispute over financial dealings between the deceased, Ganesh Kolhatkar (53), and the accused, Pintu Kisan Sharma (40).

Sharma used to invest in shares, while the victim was running a printing press in Mira Road, he said.

The accused had lent the victim a sum of Rs 1 lakh for his business, of which the latter had returned only Rs 40,000 to the former, Bajbale said.

Sharma had taken a flat in the building on rent. On January 15, the accused brought the victim to the flat, where a quarrel erupted between the two over the unpaid loan, he said.

During the verbal altercation, the accused pushed the victim following which he died, the DySP said.

The accused cut the body into several pieces, pulled out the flesh and dumped them into the toilet and flushed it following which the sewage system got blocked, he said.

The body parts were recovered Tuesday, Bajbale said.

Sharma was arrested after police checked all the closed flats in the building and found foul smell emanating from the one taken on rent by him, he said.

He has been booked under IPC sections related to murder and causing disappearance of evidence of offence, the police officer said.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
