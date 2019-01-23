English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Arrested for Killing Printing Press Owner, Flushing Body Parts Down the Toilet
The accused cut the body into several pieces, pulled out the flesh and dumped them into the toilet and flushed it following which the sewage system got blocked, police said.
Image only for representational purpose.
Loading...
Palghar: A man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the killing of a 53-year-old man whose body parts were found flushed down the toilet of a building in Virar here, police said.
Addressing a news conference, DySP Jayant Bajbale said the killing was the outcome of a dispute over financial dealings between the deceased, Ganesh Kolhatkar (53), and the accused, Pintu Kisan Sharma (40).
Sharma used to invest in shares, while the victim was running a printing press in Mira Road, he said.
The accused had lent the victim a sum of Rs 1 lakh for his business, of which the latter had returned only Rs 40,000 to the former, Bajbale said.
Sharma had taken a flat in the building on rent. On January 15, the accused brought the victim to the flat, where a quarrel erupted between the two over the unpaid loan, he said.
During the verbal altercation, the accused pushed the victim following which he died, the DySP said.
The accused cut the body into several pieces, pulled out the flesh and dumped them into the toilet and flushed it following which the sewage system got blocked, he said.
The body parts were recovered Tuesday, Bajbale said.
Sharma was arrested after police checked all the closed flats in the building and found foul smell emanating from the one taken on rent by him, he said.
He has been booked under IPC sections related to murder and causing disappearance of evidence of offence, the police officer said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Addressing a news conference, DySP Jayant Bajbale said the killing was the outcome of a dispute over financial dealings between the deceased, Ganesh Kolhatkar (53), and the accused, Pintu Kisan Sharma (40).
Sharma used to invest in shares, while the victim was running a printing press in Mira Road, he said.
The accused had lent the victim a sum of Rs 1 lakh for his business, of which the latter had returned only Rs 40,000 to the former, Bajbale said.
Sharma had taken a flat in the building on rent. On January 15, the accused brought the victim to the flat, where a quarrel erupted between the two over the unpaid loan, he said.
During the verbal altercation, the accused pushed the victim following which he died, the DySP said.
The accused cut the body into several pieces, pulled out the flesh and dumped them into the toilet and flushed it following which the sewage system got blocked, he said.
The body parts were recovered Tuesday, Bajbale said.
Sharma was arrested after police checked all the closed flats in the building and found foul smell emanating from the one taken on rent by him, he said.
He has been booked under IPC sections related to murder and causing disappearance of evidence of offence, the police officer said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Paw Patrol: Sony Offers Aibo Robocop Dog to Guard Your Home
- Priyanka Chopra Repeats Her Signature White Turtle Neck Like a Pro
- Xiaomi Foldable Phone Teased by Co-Founder Lin Bin: Watch Video
- India vs New Zealand: 'Fierce Sun' Stops Play in First ODI
- Google to Verify Political Ads in India Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results