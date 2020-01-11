Man Arrested for Killing Wife, Toddler Son to Remarry in Rajasthan
Jaipur: Rajasthan Police on Friday have claimed to solve the double murder mystery of a mother and her 2.1-year-old son which was reported on Tuesday.
The police have confirmed that Rohit Tiwadi, a manager with Indian Oil Corporate Limited, killed his wife Shweta Tiwadi and his son Shriyam as he wanted to remarry and start his life afresh.
The police have recovered the body of Shriyam from an isolated place just behind the society where the family lived.
Police Commissioner Anand Shrivastav said the accused on Friday accepted the crime after interrogation.
He accepted that he had stressed relationship with his wife and therefore, he planned hire a contract killer to kill his wife. The contract killer has also been arrested on Friday, said Shrivastav.
Meanwhile, Shweta' parents confirmed that their daughter was been abused physically and mentally by Rohit.
The couple was married in 2011 and their son was born in 2017 via IVF. They have shifted from Delhi over a year back. Further investigations are on, said police.
