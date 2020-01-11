Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Man Arrested for Killing Wife, Toddler Son to Remarry in Rajasthan

He accepted that he had stressed relationship with his wife and therefore, he planned hire a contract killer to kill his wife. The contract killer has also been arrested on Friday, said the police.

IANS

Updated:January 11, 2020, 9:06 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Man Arrested for Killing Wife, Toddler Son to Remarry in Rajasthan
Image for representation.

Jaipur: Rajasthan Police on Friday have claimed to solve the double murder mystery of a mother and her 2.1-year-old son which was reported on Tuesday.

The police have confirmed that Rohit Tiwadi, a manager with Indian Oil Corporate Limited, killed his wife Shweta Tiwadi and his son Shriyam as he wanted to remarry and start his life afresh.

The police have recovered the body of Shriyam from an isolated place just behind the society where the family lived.

Police Commissioner Anand Shrivastav said the accused on Friday accepted the crime after interrogation.

He accepted that he had stressed relationship with his wife and therefore, he planned hire a contract killer to kill his wife. The contract killer has also been arrested on Friday, said Shrivastav.

Meanwhile, Shweta' parents confirmed that their daughter was been abused physically and mentally by Rohit.

The couple was married in 2011 and their son was born in 2017 via IVF. They have shifted from Delhi over a year back. Further investigations are on, said police.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram