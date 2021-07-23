Bihar Man Dials Cops, Gives False Info and Hurls Abuses; Arrested

A cyber criminal, gave false information to the cops by using the official mobile number of a police station through internet and mobile apps in Bihar’s Jamuai district, has been arrested by police. The accused, Ashraf Ali, admitted that he had been harassing several other people in the area in the same manner.

The accused has been sent to judicial custody. Superintendent of Police of Jamui district, Pramod Kumar Mandal shared details of the case by issuing a press release.

The police officer informed that on July 20, a call was made to the Jhajha police station of Jamui district from the official mobile number of the police station. Once the call was received at the police station the caller gave false information about some incident and hurled abuses. After the scrutiny of the voice and the details of the call it was revealed that no policeman had made the call. Post this a scientific research disclosed that a cybercriminal was harassing many people by making such calls using the internet and apps. The accused even did not spare the police.

After the matter came to light, a police team arrested Ali from Araria. SP Pramod Kumar Mandal also informed that the marriage of a girl hailing from Khalasi locality of Jhajha area was fixed with Ali but later her family members rejected the marriage proposal.

Ashraf Ali also made several calls to the girl and regularly abused the girl’s family members over phone. Previously the accused also sent an ambulance to a girl’s house via a fake call to harass her.

