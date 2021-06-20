Man Arrested for Making Indecent Remarks Against UP Minister on Facebook: Police

A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly posting indecent and objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh minister Rajendra Pratap alias Moti Singh, police said on Sunday. Patti police station’s SHO Ganesh Prasad said Hallu Yaduvanshi, a resident of a village under this police station, was arrested after the registration of a case for making remarks that may instigate casteist and communal violence.

The case against Yaduvanshi was registered on a complaint by BJP’s sector in-charge Satish Singh, said the SHO, adding that Yaduvanshi was accused of posting objectionable material against the minister on Facebook.

