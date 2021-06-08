india

Man Arrested for Molesting 8-year-old Girl in His Shop in Bareilly

Representative photo.

On Monday at about 8 pm, the girl had gone to purchase toffees when Irshad alias Raja (20) closed the shutter of his shop in Azamnagar Khirni locality and tried to molest her, Superintendent of Police, City, Ravindra Kumar said.

Hearing the screams of the girl, a passerby rescued her but the accused managed to flee, he said. On the basis of the complaint by the girl's father, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of POCSO Act against Irshad, who was later arrested from old roadways station, Kumar said.

A probe is underway in the matter, he added.

first published:June 08, 2021, 18:20 IST