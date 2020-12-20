News18 Logo

Man Arrested for 'Objectionable Post' Against UP CM Yogi Adityanath
1-MIN READ

Man Arrested for 'Objectionable Post' Against UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Image for representation.

Superintendent of Police (City) Vineet Bhatnagar said that Mohammad Kamal had circulated an "objectionable post" against the chief minister a few days ago.

Saharanpur Police arrested a ration depot operator for an "objectionable post" against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on a WhatsApp group, an official said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Vineet Bhatnagar told PTI that Mohammad Kamal had circulated an "objectionable post" against the chief minister a few days ago.

He said former MLA Rajiv Gumbar, along with Hindu organisations, had demanded his arrest while the local BJP leader, Yog Chugh, had lodged a complaint in this regard.

He said police arrested Mohammad Kamal on Sunday.


