Man Arrested For Questioning Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane Over Lack of Job
The Congress condemned the incident, which took place on Thursday night, and accused the BJP of misusing its power.
Panaji: A youth was arrested in North Goa's Valpoi constituency soon after he questioned Vishwajit Rane, an MLA and the coastal state’s health minister, about unemployment.
The incident took place on Thursday night during a meeting held to discuss the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) North Goa Lok Sabha candidate Shripad Naik’s campaign.
Gaonkar had asked Rane why he had not been provided a job despite being the minister’s active supporter for more than a decade.
“I only asked him why I was not given a job despite being promised one for several years now. At the meeting I was only raising a question about a job promise made to me by the minister, which was not fulfilled and I was arrested after the meeting ended,” Gaonkar told reporters on Friday.
He was booked under the preventive Criminal Procedure Code section 151 by officials at the Valpoi police station and later released on bail.
Rane has not commented on the development, but sources close to the minister said, “There is a way to put up a question. Darshan was unruly and was instigated by the opposition to embarrass everyone and cause chaos. Perhaps someone filed a complaint against him.”
The Congress on Friday condemned the incident, accusing the BJP of misusing its power.
“This is how the BJP is misusing its power and it has reached its frustration. This can only happen when the chief minister who is the home minister is misusing the police. The Congress condemns this action,” Congress spokesperson Trajano D'Mello said.
