Man Arrested for Raping 14-year-old Stepdaughter in Chhattisgarh

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping his minor stepdaughter in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, police said. The accused was allegedly sexually assaulting the 14- year-old girl from the last six months and her mother filed a complaint on Friday, an official said.

He has been charged with rape under provisions of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added.