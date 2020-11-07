Next Story
Man Arrested for Raping 14-year-old Stepdaughter in Chhattisgarh
A 29-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping his minor stepdaughter in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, police said. The accused was allegedly sexually assaulting the 14- year-old girl from the last six months and her mother filed a complaint on Friday, an official said.
He has been charged with rape under provisions of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added.