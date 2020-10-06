Man Arrested For Raping 14-yr-old Daughter In UP's Kannauj

Kannauj: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her inebriated father in the Sadar area of Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night, and the accused has been arrested, they added.

In an FIR registered at the Sadar police station, the minor girl has alleged that her father, who was in an inebriated state, locked up her four brothers in a separate room and raped her. The accused fled as villagers alerted by the girl’s cries for help arrived at the spot, the police said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said the girl was sent for a medical examination. A probe is on in the matter, he added.

