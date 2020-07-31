Man Arrested for Raping 8-year-old, Strangulating Her to Death in UP's Muzaffarnagar

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangulated to death by a man in a village of Muzaffarnagar district, following which the accused was arrested, police said on Friday.

On the complaint from the girl's family about her going missing, a search operation was initiated and her body was recovered from a sugarcane field.

During investigation, 22-year-old Sunil Kumar was arrested on Friday for his alleged involvement in the crime, Deputy SP Ashish Pratap said.

The police officer said that during questioning, Kumar confessed that he had taken the raped the girl on Thursday night, then strangulated her to death and dumped her body in the sugarcane field.