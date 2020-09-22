INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Man Arrested for Raping and Poisoning Minor Girl in Greater Noida

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The man had allegedly raped the girl, known to her, is also accused of giving her poison recently in Dankaur area of the district.

A 19-year-old man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Tuesday for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl, police said. The man had allegedly raped the girl, known to her, is also accused of giving her poison recently in Dankaur area of the district, they said.

"The accused was arrested from Dankaur railway station today," a police spokesperson said. An FIR has been lodged against him under Indian Penal Code section 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) as well as under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

Further proceedings are underway, they added.

Next Story
Loading