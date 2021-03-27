india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#WestBengalPolls#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»Man Arrested for Raping Disabled Dalit Woman in UP's Muzaffarnagar District
1-MIN READ

Man Arrested for Raping Disabled Dalit Woman in UP's Muzaffarnagar District

Image used for representational purpose.

Image used for representational purpose.

According to police, the accused, Farman, took the 25-year-old woman to the nearby sugarcane fields and raped her.

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a disabled Dalit woman under Ramraj Police Station area in the district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday, they said.

According to police, the accused, Farman, took the 25-year-old woman to the nearby sugarcane fields and raped her. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the incident to anyone. A case was registered against the accused under sections of IPC and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act based on a complaint by the victim, Circle Officer Shakil Ahmad said.

He was later arrested, the officer added.

Tags
first published:March 27, 2021, 13:52 IST