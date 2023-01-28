Man Arrested for Raping Girl, 16, for Over a Year in UP Village

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl of a village here, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said the accused, Shakeel Khan, even recorded the act of rape in his mobile phone, and blackmailed the girl into having sex with him for more than a year.

The video turned up on social media Thursday after which the family members of the 16-year-old girl came to know about it, the SP said, adding that Khan has been arrested.

The medical examination of the girl has been conducted, and the matter is being investigated, he said.

Read all the Latest India News here