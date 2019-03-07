English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Arrested for Raping, Marrying 17-year-old Niece in Maharashtra
The accused, identified as Ajay Singh, had held his 17-year-old niece captive at his home in Maharashtra's Virar area.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...
Palghar: A 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and marrying a minor relative in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.
The accused, identified as Ajay Singh, held his 17-year-old niece captive at his home in Virar area, Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Kumar Katkar said.
He allegedly married her forcibly and raped her repeatedly between November 2017 and December last year, the official said.
The accused also beat up the girl when she resisted his moves and prevented her from meeting her parents, he said.
Unable to bear the torture, the girl managed to escape from his house sometime back and approached the police.
Based on her complaint, Singh was arrested on Wednesday and booked him under Indian Penal Code sections for rape, abduction to compel for marriage, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation, and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), he said.
The accused, identified as Ajay Singh, held his 17-year-old niece captive at his home in Virar area, Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Kumar Katkar said.
He allegedly married her forcibly and raped her repeatedly between November 2017 and December last year, the official said.
The accused also beat up the girl when she resisted his moves and prevented her from meeting her parents, he said.
Unable to bear the torture, the girl managed to escape from his house sometime back and approached the police.
Based on her complaint, Singh was arrested on Wednesday and booked him under Indian Penal Code sections for rape, abduction to compel for marriage, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation, and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
-
Monday 04 March , 2019
Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow
-
Tuesday 05 March , 2019
India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
-
Saturday 02 March , 2019
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Monday 04 March , 2019 Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow
Tuesday 05 March , 2019 India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Saturday 02 March , 2019 'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile New Zombies Update Might Let You Play as a Zombie: Watch Video
- Mark Zuckerberg’s Privacy Pitch For a New Facebook Does Not Talk About Data Sharing
- Bengaluru Hairdresser Gives 650 People Free ‘Abhinandan Haircut,’ Hopes to Instill Patriotism
- Kylie Jenner is the World's Youngest Billionaire, Uri is Among Bollywood's Top Grossing Films Ever
- Farhan Akhtar Confirms April or May Wedding With Ladylove Shibani Dandekar
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results