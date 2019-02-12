English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Arrested for Raping Minor at Public Toilet in Delhi
The incident occurred on February 6 when Kailash spotted the minor girl, 5, at a public toilet and took her to his room, where he sexually assaulted her.
New Delhi: A 35-year-old sanitation worker was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl at a public toilet in west Delhi's Naraina area, police said on Monday.
Police said the accused, identified as Kailash, 35, was arrested from a public toilet on Monday after the victim's parents reported the incident to the police.
The incident occurred on February 6 when Kailash spotted the minor girl, 5, at a public toilet and took her to his room, where he sexually assaulted her. After raping her, he threatened to kill her if she disclosed about the incident to her parents.
The victim's parents work as labourers and stay at JJ Camp in Naraina.
"After returning from their work, they saw the girl bleeding. The victim's mother brought medicines from a government dispensary. However, when the victim's health started deteriorating, she took her to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital, where the doctors confirmed sexual assault," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj said.
"Later, the victim's parents reported about the incident to the police, following which the accused was arrested," she added.
