LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Man Arrested for Raping Minor at Public Toilet in Delhi

The incident occurred on February 6 when Kailash spotted the minor girl, 5, at a public toilet and took her to his room, where he sexually assaulted her.

IANS

Updated:February 12, 2019, 9:36 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Man Arrested for Raping Minor at Public Toilet in Delhi
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...
New Delhi: A 35-year-old sanitation worker was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl at a public toilet in west Delhi's Naraina area, police said on Monday.

Police said the accused, identified as Kailash, 35, was arrested from a public toilet on Monday after the victim's parents reported the incident to the police.

The incident occurred on February 6 when Kailash spotted the minor girl, 5, at a public toilet and took her to his room, where he sexually assaulted her. After raping her, he threatened to kill her if she disclosed about the incident to her parents.

The victim's parents work as labourers and stay at JJ Camp in Naraina.

"After returning from their work, they saw the girl bleeding. The victim's mother brought medicines from a government dispensary. However, when the victim's health started deteriorating, she took her to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital, where the doctors confirmed sexual assault," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj said.

"Later, the victim's parents reported about the incident to the police, following which the accused was arrested," she added.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram