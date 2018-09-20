GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Man Arrested for Raping Minor Daughter for 4 Years in Maharashtra

The girl alleged that she was raped repeatedly by her father in the last four years, the official at Kasarvadavli police station said.

PTI

Updated:September 20, 2018, 10:49 AM IST
Representative image. (Network18 Creatives)
Thane (Maha): A 40-year-old man was arrested on Thursday here in Maharashtra for allegedly raping his teenage daughter, a police official said.

The accused and his wife separated seven years back.

Since then, the 14-year-old girl was living with her father in the Kasarvadavli area of Thane city, he said.

The girl alleged that she was raped repeatedly by her father in the last four years, the official at Kasarvadavli
police station said.

Unable to bear the harassment any further, the girl approached her neighbours who helped her in filing a police
complaint against her father Wednesday evening, he said.

The accused was subsequently arrested and booked under IPC section 376 (rape) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl was sent to a hospital for medical examination, the official added.
