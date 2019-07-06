Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Man Arrested for Raping Minor Girl in Himachal's Hamirpur

The girl's mother had filed a complaint on the basis of which a case was registered against the accused.

PTI

Updated:July 6, 2019, 9:02 PM IST
Man Arrested for Raping Minor Girl in Himachal's Hamirpur
Representative image.
Hamirpur (HP): A man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district in January this year, police said on Saturday.

The arrested accused was identified as Anmol, they said, adding that he allegedly raped the 16-year-old girl of the same village on January 20.

The girl's mother had filed a complaint on the basis of which a case was registered against the accused. She also alleged that the accused used to threaten her daughter and had fraudulently withdrawn approximately Rs 1.5 lakh from the family's joint account.

A case under sections relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused, Hamirpur Deputy Superintendent of Police Hitesh Lakhanpal said.

Further investigation is going on, he added.

