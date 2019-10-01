Man Arrested for Raping NRI Woman on Pretext of Marriage in South Mumbai

Mumbai: A man has been arrested here for allegedly raping a 38-year-old Non-Resident Indian (NRI) woman after promising to marry her, the police said on Tuesday.

The victim lodged a complaint against the accused at Gamdevi police station in South Mumbai on September 21. The woman, a divorcee and mother of two, has been living in London for the last 17 years. According to the complaint, the incident took place during her visit here between July 10 to 27.

The victim knew the accused, Junaid Ansari, since 2015. Ansari, who runs a medical store, and the two got to know each other when he provided her medicines without prescription on one occasion.

The two started chatting on social media. During a recent Mumbai visit, they met and went on dates, the police official said.

On July 21, they drove to Girgaum Chowpatty in Ansari's car. After promising to marry her, he raped her inside the car, the woman claimed.

After a few days she returned to London. They kept in touch. Ansari had promised her that he will marry her on November 12, but on September 17 he told her that marriage was not possible as his family was opposed to it.

The victim immediately flew back to Mumbai and met him, and he again tried to sexually assault her, she alleged.

The next day, Ansari allegedly told the victim that he will not marry her and will not meet her again.

Feeling cheated, the woman approached the police who arrested Ansari under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code two days ago and further probe was on, the official said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.