Man Arrested for Raping Teenage Daughter in Uttar Pradesh

Banda: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father here, police said Tuesday. The girl registered an FIR on Monday alleging that she was beaten and raped by her father, they said.

Acting on the complaint, the accused was arrested and sent to jail, they added.

The girl alleged that she was raped earlier also when she had gone with her father to Rajasthan to work as a labourer.

The medical report of the girl is awaited.