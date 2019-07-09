Take the pledge to vote

Man Arrested for Raping Teenage Daughter in Uttar Pradesh

The girl alleged that she was raped earlier also when she had gone with her father to Rajasthan to work as a labourer.

PTI

Updated:July 9, 2019, 10:49 AM IST
Man Arrested for Raping Teenage Daughter in Uttar Pradesh
Banda: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father here, police said Tuesday. The girl registered an FIR on Monday alleging that she was beaten and raped by her father, they said.

Acting on the complaint, the accused was arrested and sent to jail, they added.

The girl alleged that she was raped earlier also when she had gone with her father to Rajasthan to work as a labourer.

The medical report of the girl is awaited.

