Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Man Arrested for Repeatedly Raping, Impregnating Minor Girl in Bhopal

The accused, who lived in the neighbourhood, had first sexually assaulted the minor in December last year and then raped the victim on multiple occasions, according to police.

PTI

Updated:June 20, 2019, 9:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Man Arrested for Repeatedly Raping, Impregnating Minor Girl in Bhopal
Representative image.
Loading...

Bhopal: A man on Thursday was arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping and impregnating a 13-year old girl here, police said.

The accused was identified as Shivraj Yadav (45), a vendor, police said.

The incident came to light after the girl's family members found that she was pregnant, T T Nagar Police Station in-charge Virendra Chouhan said.

The accused, who lived in the neighbourhood, had first sexually assaulted the minor in December last year and threatened her not to tell about it to anyone. After that, he raped the victim on multiple occasions, the officer said.

Based on the complaint of her family members, a case was registered against the accused under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram