Man Arrested for Repeatedly Raping, Impregnating Minor Girl in Bhopal
The accused, who lived in the neighbourhood, had first sexually assaulted the minor in December last year and then raped the victim on multiple occasions, according to police.
Representative image.
Bhopal: A man on Thursday was arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping and impregnating a 13-year old girl here, police said.
The accused was identified as Shivraj Yadav (45), a vendor, police said.
The incident came to light after the girl's family members found that she was pregnant, T T Nagar Police Station in-charge Virendra Chouhan said.
The accused, who lived in the neighbourhood, had first sexually assaulted the minor in December last year and threatened her not to tell about it to anyone. After that, he raped the victim on multiple occasions, the officer said.
Based on the complaint of her family members, a case was registered against the accused under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
