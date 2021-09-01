Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 4-year-old Girl in Delhi's Bapa Nagar

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in central Delhi’s Bapa Nagar area, police said on Tuesday. The accused was identified as Dipesh, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place on Thursday, and the girl told her parents about it on Friday, following which police were informed, the officer said. A case was registered under the POCSO Act the same day and the accused was arrested. He is currently in judicial custody, the officer added.

The accused used to work at a jeans manufacturing factory, the police added.

