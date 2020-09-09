Man Arrested for Sexually Harassing 15-year-old Daughter in TN's Coimbatore

A labourer was arrested on Wednesday on charges of sexually harassing his 15-year-old daughter in their house in the city, police said. The man, a daily wage earner, was staying with his daughter at Maniyakaranpalayam area in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore and he allegedly tried to outrage her modesty under the influence of liquor two days ago, they said.

The girl ran out of the house and with the help of relatives lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station. Police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and arrested the man.

He has been remanded to judicial custody and lodged in the Central jail in Coimbatore.