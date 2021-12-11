Man Arrested For Shooting At Former Block Pramukh In UP

Bulandshahr (UP), Dec 10: A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at a former block pramukh here along with his accomplices, police said on Friday. Few people opened fire on the convoy of former block pramukh Haji Yunus on December 5 while he was returning from a marriage function. Five people were injured in the attack and one of them succumbed to injuries, SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said.

An FIR was registered against six identified people and around 10 unidentified persons on the complaint of Yunus, he said. During the course of the investigation, police came to know about the involvement of shooter Lakhan following which he was arrested from Delhi.

The matter is being investigated, Singh added. .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

