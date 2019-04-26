Man Arrested for Social Media Post Against Tripura CM Biplab Deb's Wife

Tripura Police on Friday registered a case against a person in connection with a post in the social media against the wife of state Chief Minister Biplab Deb.The person, Anupam Paul had allegedly posted on Facebook that Deb’s wife, Niti, had filed a divorce suit at the Tees Hazari court in Delhi. It went viral in the social media on Thursday.Denying any divorce suit, Niti Deb wrote on Facebook on Friday: “Rumours have no mouth , only dirty, filthy and sick minds generate for cheap publicity and mileage ,, and importantly when paid high for spreading such dirty rumours to gain political advantage against influential people ... otherwise who will follow these culprits.”She alleged that the post was aimed at "tarnishing" her image and urged people to "boycott" rumour mongers if they loved her and had faith on her.Niti Deb is an officer of the State Bank of India and is now serving at a branch of the bank here. She was earlier posted in the Parliament branch of the bank in New Delhi.The couple have two kids a son and a daughter, who are students of a school here.Advocate Ashwani Jha, whose name was mentioned in the Facebook post, told reporters that it was about a divorce suit filed by a man who resides in Delhi and there is no connection with either the chief minister or his wife.“This document is about a divorce suit filed by a man from Delhi against his wife in Tees Hazari court. It is not in any way related with the Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb or his wife Niti Deb. Any report based on it is fake news," he said.Deputy Inspector General of Tripura Police Arindam Nath said an Agartala resident has filed the case against Paul at the Agartala police station charging him with forgery, defamation and criminal conspiracy.Paul had posted objectionable material against former chief minister Manik Sarkar before the 2018 Tripura assembly elections.Biplab Deb is away in Kolkata and was not available for comments.