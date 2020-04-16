Man Arrested for Spitting on Manipuri Woman in Mumbai

Mumbai: A 29-year-old man was arrested by suburban Vakola police on Thursday for allegedly spitting on a woman from Manipur 10 days ago, an official said. The accused was identified as Amir Khan, resident of Kurla (West).

The woman, around 30 years old, was walking from Geeta Vihar junction towards Kalina Military Camp in Santacruz where groceries and other essential items were being distributed amid lockdown for coronavirus on April 6.

Suddenly a motorbike-rider spat on her before speeding away, she alleged.

Police identified the accused with the help of CCTV footage, which showed the motorbike's registration number.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 8) Manjunath Singhe said Khan is a salesman.

"We have arrested him under IPC section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 352 (punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation) of the IPC," said Singhe.

KRK

.

