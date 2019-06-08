Man Arrested for Spreading Communal Hatred on Social Media in Indore
Asif Khan alias Shamsher who runs a tea shop in Gulzar Colony area was arrested "for spreading communal hatred" through Facebook and WhatsApp, additional superintendent of police Amrendra Singh said.
Image for representation.
Indore: A 30-year-old tea-seller was arrested here on Saturday for allegedly whipping up communal hatred on social media, police said.
His mobile phone was seized, and it was found that he had posted some content on social media which could hurt religious sentiments, he said.
The district administration, under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, has prohibited posting of any message on social media that can cause breach of peace or promote enmity between two groups, the official said.
Khan was therefore arrested under IPC section 188 (disobedience of public servant's order), Singh added.
