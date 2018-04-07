English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Arrested for Throwing Ink at Hardik Patel in Ujjain
The accused has admitted that he threw ink as he was annoyed that Hardik Patel was allegedly fooling the Gurjar and Patidar communities for his own interest.
A man threw ink on Hardik Patel during an event in Ujjain on Saturday.
Ujjain: A man was today arrested after he threw ink at Gujarat's Patidar leader Hardik Patel at a hotel in the city, police said.
Patel was supposed to address a press conference at the hotel. The accused, Milind Gurjar, threw ink at him, after which the supporters of the Patidar leader caught hold of him. The accused was later handed over to the police.
"The man has been arrested and is being questioned. He has admitted that he threw ink as he was annoyed that Patel was allegedly fooling the Gurjar and Patidar communities for his own interest," OP Ahir, in-charge of the Nankheda police station, told PTI.
Eyewitnesses alleged that Gurjar was beaten up by Patel's supporters, before he was handed over to the police.
Patel, meanwhile, went ahead with his press conference and attacked the BJP-led NDA government for being "anti-farmers".
The Patidar leader earlier attended several programmes at Neemuch and Mandsaur. He is scheduled to arrive at Bhopal tonight, from where he is expected to proceed to Garhakota in Sagar district to participate in a farmers' rally.
