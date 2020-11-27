Man Arrested for Throwing Onions at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar During Election Rally in Madhubani

The Madhubani police on Friday arrested a person on charges of throwing onions at CM Nitish Kumar during the election campaign in the district.

Rajnish Keshri, the SHO of concern Harlakhi police station in Madhubani district said that the FIR was registered on the report submitted by Block Development Officer (BDO) and SDM. The accused has been booked under IPC sections of 188, 353 and 504 in Harlakhi police station.

The accused, Raj Nandan Yadav, a resident of Gangaur village threw onions on CM Nitish Kumar while he was addressing an election rally in Yadav native village under Harlakhi police station on November 3.

Yadav was protesting against the rise in prices of of food essentials especially onions.

While Yadav was throwing onions at him, the local administration had detained him but CM Nitish Kumar asked security personnel to let him go.

The district administration has initiated an inquiry into the matter and submitted a report before the district magistrate of Madhubani.

"The FIR was registered on the recommendations of district magistrate and a team led by SDM rank officer conducted the inquiry. We have arrested him from his native village and produced before district court which sent him 14 days judicial custody," Keshri said.