News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Man Arrested for Trying to Rape Minor Girl Who was Sleeping with Her Parents in Gurugram

Hearing the girl scream, her mother woke up and started looking for her. She reached the room of the accused where she found him sexually harassing her, police said.

PTI

Updated:September 17, 2019, 8:28 PM IST
Man Arrested for Trying to Rape Minor Girl Who was Sleeping with Her Parents in Gurugram
Representative image.
Gurugram: A 54-year-old man accused of attempting to rape a minor girl here was arrested Tuesday, police said.

The eight-year-old girl was sleeping with her parents when the accused, a resident of the same building, took her to his room, Gurgaon police PRO Subhas Bokan said.

Hearing the girl scream, her mother woke up and started looking for her. She reached the room of the accused where she found him sexually harassing her, Bokan said.

The accused managed to flee the spot but was nabbed on Tuesday, he said.

He has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.​

