Man Arrested for Using Same Registration Number on Two Cars in West Delhi

A raid was conducted at the house of the accused on Saturday after police received information that a man in the area was using same the registration number on two cars of the same make and colour.

PTI

October 20, 2019
Man Arrested for Using Same Registration Number on Two Cars in West Delhi
New Delhi: A man has been arrested for allegedly using a single registration number on two cars in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area, police said on Sunday.

A raid was conducted at the house of the accused on Saturday after police received information that a man in the area was using same the registration number on two cars of the same make and colour, they said.

The cars were found parked outside the house and the owner, Parminder Singh, failed to give any satisfactory answer when questioned about this, the police said.

A case under IPC section 482 (Punishment for using a false property mark) and 420 (cheating) was registered at Rajouri Garden police station and the owner was arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Sharat Sinha said.

During interrogation, the owner revealed that he had purchased one of the cars with a loan from a bank but he failed to pay it back. Fearing that the bank could seize the car, he changed the registration number of the vehicle with the one that he already owned, a senior police official said.

The owner had just changed the registration number and chassis number is different, the officer added.

