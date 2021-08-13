Man Arrested from Saharanpur for Hacking into ECI Website, Creating Fake IDs

The Uttar Police police has arrested a 24-year-old man here for allegedly hacking into the Election Commission of India (ECI) website and creating hundreds of fake voter IDs, officials said Friday. Vipul Saini, who has a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) degree, was arrested Thursday from Nakur town’s Maccharhedi village in Saharanpur district.

During initial investigation, police found that Saini worked at the behest of a person named Armaan Malik from Madhya Pradesh, and created over 10,000 fake voter IDs over three months. Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police S Channappa told.

