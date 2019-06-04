Man Arrested in Delhi for Kidnapping Minor Girl, Attempt to Blackmail Mother for Marriage Thwarted

New Delhi: A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl in Rohini, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused had asked the mother of the minor girl to marry him but his proposal was rejected. To pressurise her into marriage, he decided to kidnap the nine -year old girl, police said. The girl went missing on Sunday afternoon after she had gone to a neighbourhood shop to fetch eggs.

The accused - Kamlesh was arrested along with the minor from Mahoba railway station in Uttar Pradesh. Around 12 police teams comprising of 75 personnel of four police stations worked to trace the missing girl, the police said.

When the girl did not return home, her mother, a domestic help approached Vijay Vihar police station and filed a complaint in which she alleged that her girl went missing from near her house on Sunday. On enquiry, the egg seller reported that the child had left his shop with eggs at around 2.30 pm. The police then analysed the CCTV footage of that area and in one of the footage, the girl was seen accompanying a motorcylist.

"In another CCTV footage, she was seen talking to a man standing in a shadow. In the same footage, another boy of the neighbourhood was seen going in the opposite direction," said SD Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini). The boy told the police that the victim, the minor girl, was talking to the same person who used to come to her house along with others for some repair work.

"When the victim's mother was confronted- she said the person could be Kamlesh, a daily wage mason worker, who she had hired to repair a leaking ceiling of her rented room about three months ago," the officer said. Investigations revealed that Kamlesh had befriended the victim and used to come to the area without any specific work and lure the child by giving her money, sweets and fruits, he said.

His residence was traced to Mange Park Colony in Buh Vihar where he had been living in a shared rented accommodation. However, the house was found empty, he added. Call record details of his phone revealed that the last call from his phone was made at around 8 pm from Nizamuddin area. After that call, the phone was switched off, the DCP said.

In one of the CCTV footage at Nizamuddin railway station, Kamlesh and the girl were seen entering the main platform. "Their movement was further tracked to platform No.3. It was seen that one train- Sampark Kranti had departed from platform No.3 at around 8.20 pm and was scheduled to reach Mahoba at around 5.30 am," the officer said.

At around 6 AM the suspect - Kamlesh along with the kidnapped girl were detained by the GRP staff of Mahoba Railway station. He was then arrested and the victim brought back to Delhi, the officer added.

Kamlesh has been working as a mason in Delhi since the past 12 years and used to pick up odd jobs while living in rented rooms. He came in contact with the victim's mother when she hired him to repair her house, Mishra said.

Over a period of time, he became fond of her and proposed her for marriage. When she refused, he hatched a plan to kidnap her child to pressurise her into marriage. The woman has four children and was abandoned by her husband years ago, police added.