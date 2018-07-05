English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Man Arrested in Gujarat Over Rape Threat To Cong’s Priyanka Chaturvedi’s Daughter
Congress leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter to thank Mumbai Police, Delhi Police for their help and also tagged Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh for taking up the issue.
File photo of Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Two days after Congress leader Priyanka Chaturvedi went to the cops after rape threats to her daughter on Twitter, the accused, Girish Maheshwar, was arrested from Ahmedabad on Thursday.
Chaturvedi took to Twitter to thank Mumbai Police, Delhi Police for their help and also tagged Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh for taking up the issue.
Chaturvedi was threatened on Twitter with the rape of her 10-year-old daughter, prompting a verbal duel between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress on trolling.
The issue comes close on the heels of external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj being trolled for helping an inter-faith couple get their passport. After the threat, Chaturvedi took to Twitter to say the troll account had a picture of Lord Ram and yet “it didn’t stop him from making such disgusting comments”. The Congress spokesperson filed a complaint with Mumbai police, who have assured prompt action.
The tweet, by one @GirishK1605, is no longer available. The incident sparked outrage on social media, with political leaders and netizens coming out in support of Chaturvedi.
Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “Anybody who creates a Frankenstein Monster must remember that (it)...swallow you up. Anybody who rides a tiger must know that the tiger has to decide when to eat you up, you cannot decide as to when to dismount. This is a tiger put beneath Ms Sushma Swaraj by the party to which she belongs (sic).”
He added, “She cannot say so - let me say on her behalf. She is the victim of the Frankenstein Monster and the tiger which her party and her party's thinking and party's soch' has created... How many of her party colleagues have condemned it?” Ruling party spokesperson Nalin Kohli had termed the threat to Chaturvedi “horrible” and unacceptable in a civilised society but asked her to seek legal remedies and not politicise the issue.
Earlier this week, Rajnath Singh became the first Union minister to lend support to Swaraj, terming the trolling as “absolutely wrong”. His support was closely followed by Nitin Gadkari who rallied behind Swaraj and said that the decision made in the issue of passport to the inter-faith couple was not wrong.
