English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Man Arrested in Katihar for Obscene Tweet about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Yogi Surajnath, a resident of this north Bihar town who describes himself as a 'bhakt' (devotee) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the social media, was arrested from his residence in Binodpur locality.
Congress recently named Priyanka Gandhi as its general secretary in charge of east Uttar Pradesh.
Loading...
Katihar: Days after an obscene tweet with a morphed picture of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was posted on the social media platform, police said on Monday the accused person has been arrested and sent to jail.
Yogi Surajnath, a resident of this north Bihar town who describes himself as a 'bhakt' (devotee) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the social media, was arrested from his residence in Binodpur locality, Town police station SHO Ranjan Kumar said.
While Surajnath is said to be an avid follower of the 'BJP's Mission 2019' on Twitter, BJP's district president Manoj Rai asserted this person has no association with the party.
Kumar said the Bihar police cyber cell had received an emailed complaint from social activist Shahin Sayyad about
Surajnath's tweet of January 30 that carried a morphed image of Vadra, who was recently appointed the Congress party's general secretary for east Uttar Pradesh by her brother and the party president, Rahul Gandhi.
The SHO said the cyber cell traced Surajnath's location to Katihar, after which the district police arrested him and a case has been filed against him.
He was subsequently produced before court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate here, which remanded him to judicial custody.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Yogi Surajnath, a resident of this north Bihar town who describes himself as a 'bhakt' (devotee) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the social media, was arrested from his residence in Binodpur locality, Town police station SHO Ranjan Kumar said.
While Surajnath is said to be an avid follower of the 'BJP's Mission 2019' on Twitter, BJP's district president Manoj Rai asserted this person has no association with the party.
Kumar said the Bihar police cyber cell had received an emailed complaint from social activist Shahin Sayyad about
Surajnath's tweet of January 30 that carried a morphed image of Vadra, who was recently appointed the Congress party's general secretary for east Uttar Pradesh by her brother and the party president, Rahul Gandhi.
The SHO said the cyber cell traced Surajnath's location to Katihar, after which the district police arrested him and a case has been filed against him.
He was subsequently produced before court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate here, which remanded him to judicial custody.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Don't Send Me to Bahrain': Refugee Footballer Pleads in Bangkok
- Rajinikanth's Daughter Soundarya Confirms Her Wedding, Gives Glimpse of Her 'Bride Mode'
- 'Will Make Kolkata London' and Other Reasons Why #WestBengalWantsPresidentRule is Trending on Twitter
- EXCLUSIVE | Legend Murali Not Hopeful of Future After Australia Walloping
- Marvel Drops New Avengers Endgame Teaser: Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk Prepare to Beat Thanos
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results