Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Man Arrested in Kerala for Giving Triple Talaq to Wife

This is the first arrest in the state under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 after the Parliament passed the triple talaq bill last month and the President gave his assent to it.

Updated:August 16, 2019, 9:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Man Arrested in Kerala for Giving Triple Talaq to Wife
Representative image.
Loading...

Kozhikode: A 31-year old man was arrested on Friday near here for allegedly giving instant triple talaq to his wife, in the first such case in Kerala after the practice became a criminal offence, police said.

EK Ussam (31) was arrested in Mukkom following a warrant issued by the Thamarassery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

This is the first arrest in the state under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 after the Parliament passed the triple talaq bill last month and the President gave his assent to it, police said.

"On the basis of the directions of the magistrate, he was arrested and produced before the court. His wife had directly complained to the court which issued the warrant," a senior police official told PTI.

The man has been charged under section 3 which makes pronouncement of talaq by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever void and illegal and section 4 that provides for punishment with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and shall also be liable to fine.

In her complaint, the woman said her husband came to her home and said triple talaq in front of her parents.

She has also alleged the accused has tried to marry another woman and flee to some foreign country.

However, the family of the accused said there was an agreement between the husband and the wife to enter into a mutual divorce and denied all the allegations.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram