Man Arrested in Kerala for Giving Triple Talaq to Wife

Kozhikode: A 31-year old man was arrested on Friday near here for allegedly giving instant triple talaq to his wife, in the first such case in Kerala after the practice became a criminal offence, police said.

EK Ussam (31) was arrested in Mukkom following a warrant issued by the Thamarassery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

This is the first arrest in the state under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 after the Parliament passed the triple talaq bill last month and the President gave his assent to it, police said.

"On the basis of the directions of the magistrate, he was arrested and produced before the court. His wife had directly complained to the court which issued the warrant," a senior police official told PTI.

The man has been charged under section 3 which makes pronouncement of talaq by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever void and illegal and section 4 that provides for punishment with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and shall also be liable to fine.

In her complaint, the woman said her husband came to her home and said triple talaq in front of her parents.

She has also alleged the accused has tried to marry another woman and flee to some foreign country.

However, the family of the accused said there was an agreement between the husband and the wife to enter into a mutual divorce and denied all the allegations.

