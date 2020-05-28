INDIA

Man Arrested in Mumbai's Chembur for Selling Fake e-Travel Passes, Say Police

Representative image.

Dongri Police in south Mumbai had received a tip-off that some persons were forging e-travel passes -- needed for traveling in Maharashtra during lockdown -- and selling them for Rs 5,000 apiece, said an official.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 28, 2020, 4:41 PM IST
A racket selling bogus e-travel passes was busted with the arrest of a 28-year-old man from suburban Chembur on Thursday, the police said.

Subsequently Manoj Ramu Humbe, who ran this racket, was arrested, he added.

Questioning revealed that he and his aides created fake passes, purportedly issued by Mumbai and Navi Mumbai police commissioners and Mumbai Suburbanand Palghar collector offices.

Humbe was booked under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 465 (forgery) and the Information Technology Act and further probe was on, the police official said.


