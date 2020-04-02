Man Arrested in Tripura for Raping 11-year-old Daughter for Months

Agartala: A man was arrested in Tripura's Sipahijala district for allegedly raping his 11-year-old daughter for months, police said on Thursday.

The man used to sexually abuse and rape his daughter regularly for the past seven months at their house, they said.

The father also threatened her of dire consequences if she told about the torture to anyone, police said, adding that when she told her mother she did not believe her.

However, on Tuesday night when the man was again trying to sexually abuse the daughter, his wife caught him.

She raised an alarm and villagers informed the police and handed over the man.

We received a complaint from the rape survivor's mother against her husband. On the basis of the complaint the accused father was arrested. Medical examinations have been done and it was found to be positive," officer-in-charge of Bishalgarh women's police station Shiuli Das told PTI.

Further investigations are underway, she said.

