Man Arrested in UP's Muzaffarnagar for Divorcing Through 'Triple Talaq'

Muzaffarnagar: A man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district for allegedly divorcing his wife by pronouncing the word 'talaq' thrice, a practice which has been criminalised, police said on Saturday.

A case has also been registered against four other members of the husband's family for allegedly beating up the woman, they said.

Officials said the woman has alleged that her husband along with his brother, sister-in-law, mother and father went to her house and thrashed her. The husband, Aas Mohd, then gave the woman 'triple talaq'.

The incident happened on August 17 in New Mandi police station area and Aas Mohd was arrested on Friday. He has been charged under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, police said.

In another similar incident, a man was booked on Friday for divorcing his wife through triple talaq in the district. Case has also been registered against his sister and her husband for beating up the woman, police said.

No arrests have yet been made in this case, which happened in Khampur village under Chapar police station limits. Police said they are investigating the matter.

The couple were married for seven years and the woman was living with her parents over the last few months, police said.

The law, which came into being a few weeks back, makes talaq-e-biddat or any other similar form of talaq having the effect of instantaneous and irrevocable divorce pronounced by a Muslim husband void and illegal.

