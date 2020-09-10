Man Arrested in West Bengal for Fake Posts on 'Night Curfew' During Durga Puja in October

West Bengal Police on Thursday arrested the person allegedly behind creating and posting fake posts on night curfew during Durga Puja in October in the state, a senior official of the force said.

The cyber crime section of Kolkata Police also arrested two persons from their residences in the city for their alleged involvement in putting up such posts, he said.

"The person who created and posted the fake post about Durga Puja on WhatsApp & Facebook has been arrested," West Bengal Police tweeted. The police is probing into the details of the man and his links.

In the last five months state police have arrested 259 persons for posting /forwarding fake, communal and mischievous posts. Meanwhile, the cyber crime department of Kolkata Police have arrested two persons in connection with the fake post from their residences in Regent Park and Panchasayar areas, he said.

Sources in Kolkata Police said more people from the city are on their radar for their alleged involvement in the crime. Posts on social networking sites had suggested that curfew will be imposed in the nights of the five days of Durga Puja festivities in West Bengal mainly due to the COVID-19 situation.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Tuesday said that a few people were spreading fake news about the state government banning Durga Puja. She had also directed the police catch the rumour mongers and make them hold their ears.

West Bengal Police had tweeted, "A rumour regarding Durga Puja is being spread through WhatsApp. No such decision has been taken. Please do not forward this message. It's fake. Action is being taken".