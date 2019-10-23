Take the pledge to vote

Man Arrested with 870 kgs of Firecrackers in Delhi

In 2018, the Supreme Court had banned conventional firecrackers and ruled that only green crackers with reduced emission will be allowed to be manufactured and sold in the country in order to control the growing pollution level.

PTI

Updated:October 23, 2019, 10:29 PM IST
Man Arrested with 870 kgs of Firecrackers in Delhi
Representative image. (AP)

New Delhi: A man was arrested after 870 kgs of firecrackers were recovered from his shop in northwest Delhi's Mahindra Park area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Pankaj Kansal, who also lives in Mahindra Park, was arrested on Tuesday, they said.

Following a tip-off, a raid was carried out at a shop, Kansal Fireworks, in Jahangir Puri's DDA market on Tuesday. During a search, 46 cartons containing 870 kgs of firecrackers were recovered from the shop, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.

During enquiry, the shop owner failed to furnish the license for stocking the firecrackers, he said.

Subsequently, a case was registered and an investigation is underway, the officer added.

In 2018, just before Diwali, the Supreme Court had banned conventional firecrackers and ruled that only green crackers with reduced emission will be allowed to be manufactured and sold in the country in order to control the growing pollution level.

