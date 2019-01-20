Man Arrested With Nearly 50 kg Beef in Rajasthan

A 26-year-old man was arrested with nearly 50 kg beef in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.The accused had brought the beef from Haryana to sell in Bhauri village, Station House Officer (SHO) Ramnath Singh said.A veterinary doctor confirmed it was beef, he said.Following information, the accused was held and the beef was seized, the SHO said, adding that he was booked under the Rajasthan Bovine Animal Act.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.