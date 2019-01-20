LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Man Arrested With Nearly 50 kg Beef in Rajasthan

The accused had brought the beef from Haryana to sell in Rajasthan's Bhauri village.

PTI

Updated:January 20, 2019, 3:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Man Arrested With Nearly 50 kg Beef in Rajasthan
Image for representational purpose.
Loading...
Bharatpur: A 26-year-old man was arrested with nearly 50 kg beef in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.

The accused had brought the beef from Haryana to sell in Bhauri village, Station House Officer (SHO) Ramnath Singh said.

A veterinary doctor confirmed it was beef, he said.

Following information, the accused was held and the beef was seized, the SHO said, adding that he was booked under the Rajasthan Bovine Animal Act.


Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!

*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram