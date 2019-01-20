English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Arrested With Nearly 50 kg Beef in Rajasthan
The accused had brought the beef from Haryana to sell in Rajasthan's Bhauri village.
Image for representational purpose.
Bharatpur: A 26-year-old man was arrested with nearly 50 kg beef in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.
The accused had brought the beef from Haryana to sell in Bhauri village, Station House Officer (SHO) Ramnath Singh said.
A veterinary doctor confirmed it was beef, he said.
Following information, the accused was held and the beef was seized, the SHO said, adding that he was booked under the Rajasthan Bovine Animal Act.
