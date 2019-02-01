English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Man Arrested with Pistol, Bullets at Delhi's Chandni Chowk Metro station
G Ahamad, a resident of Samastipur district in Bihar, was caught at the Chandni Chowk metro station at about 11:30 am after the X-ray baggage scanner detected the weapon and three bullets inside his bag.
(Image only for representational purpose)
New Delhi: A 58-year-old man was on Friday apprehended at a Delhi Metro station for allegedly carrying a country-made pistol and bullets in his bag, officials said.
G Ahamad, a resident of Samastipur district in Bihar, was caught at the Chandni Chowk metro station at about 11:30 am after the X-ray baggage scanner detected the weapon and three bullets inside his bag, they said.
The man was handed over to the local police by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel for further investigation, officials said.
Carrying arms and ammunition in the Delhi Metro is banned by law.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
G Ahamad, a resident of Samastipur district in Bihar, was caught at the Chandni Chowk metro station at about 11:30 am after the X-ray baggage scanner detected the weapon and three bullets inside his bag, they said.
The man was handed over to the local police by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel for further investigation, officials said.
Carrying arms and ammunition in the Delhi Metro is banned by law.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Budget 2019: Government Sets Target of 1 Lakh Digital Villages, Talks About Make in India Growth
- Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath to Host Another Wedding Reception in Delhi on Feb 2, Check Out the Invite
- Budget 2019: Government Announces National Artificial Intelligence Centre, National AI Portal
- Anand Mahindra Will Never be Taking His Wife to This Restaurant, Here's Why
- Apple Revoked Google's Enterprise License Temporarily, as Punishment For Distributing Internal Apps to Consumers
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results