English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Arrested With Two Live Bullets at Delh Airport
The traveller was not allowed to board the flight and was handed over to the Delhi Police as he could not produce any document for the ammunition.
File photo of New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Loading...
New Delhi: A Mumbai-bound passenger has been apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying two live bullets in his baggage, an official said Sunday.
An officer of the Central Industrial Security Force, deputed at terminal-1D of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to scan baggages, detected bullet-like objects while checking the bag of passenger Mohd H Qureshi on Saturday, he said.
"Two live bullet rounds of 7.65 mm calibre were recovered from the passenger who was supposed to take a flight to Mumbai," the official said.
The traveller was not allowed to board the flight and was handed over to the Delhi Police as he could not produce any document for the ammunition, he added.
Carrying arms and ammunition inside an airport terminal area or an aircraft is banned under the Indian aviation laws.
An officer of the Central Industrial Security Force, deputed at terminal-1D of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to scan baggages, detected bullet-like objects while checking the bag of passenger Mohd H Qureshi on Saturday, he said.
"Two live bullet rounds of 7.65 mm calibre were recovered from the passenger who was supposed to take a flight to Mumbai," the official said.
The traveller was not allowed to board the flight and was handed over to the Delhi Police as he could not produce any document for the ammunition, he added.
Carrying arms and ammunition inside an airport terminal area or an aircraft is banned under the Indian aviation laws.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Friday 26 April , 2019 Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Town Called Twinsburg is Hosting World's Largest Annual Gathering of Twins. For Real
- Thor and Khaleesi Had an Epic Face-Off on Twitter and Netizens Were Left Gasping
- Avengers: Endgame Nail Art is the Best Fashion Trend of 2019
- Remember the Chimp Scrolling Through Instagram? Jane Goodall Calls the Viral Video 'Problematic'
- Avengers Endgame Rewriting Box Office Records in India, Earns Historic Rs 104 Cr in Two Days
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results