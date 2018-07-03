GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Man Asks 11-Year-Old for Water in Bengal, Gets Thrashed on Suspicion of Being a Child Lifter

The villagers alleged the man, who was driving a taxi, tried to force an 11-year-old girl into his vehicle when she was playing in a field.

PTI

Updated:July 3, 2018, 12:02 AM IST
Representative image (News18 Creatives)
Bolpur (West Bengal): A middle-aged man was severely beaten up by villagers in Bolpur town on Monday on suspicions of being a child lifter, police said.

The villagers alleged the man, who was driving a taxi, tried to force an 11-year-old girl into his vehicle when she was playing in a field at Rajatpur, in the outskirts of Bolpur town.

As the girl raised an alarm, the villagers began chasing him. The man tried to speed away in his taxi but eventually had to stop at a traffic jam when they caught hold of him, the villagers said. They took him to the village and beat him up severely before handing him over to the police.

The man told the police that he had merely asked the girl for some water to drink.

A senior police officer said the man has been detained and will be interrogated.

Several people have been lynched or injured recently in Maharashtra, Assam and Tripura on suspicion of being child lifters.

