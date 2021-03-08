india

1-MIN READ

Man Asks Pune Police Commissioner for Love Help, Gets 'No Means No' Lesson on Twitter Live

Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta. (Image: Twitter)

Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta was taking questions from citizens as part of the LetsTalkCPPuneCity initiative.

A person who requested the Pune police commissioner to “do something” to convince his friend to accept his love proposal got a “no means no” lesson from the top cop during a Twitter interaction on Monday. Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta was taking questions from citizens as part of the LetsTalkCPPuneCity initiative.

“Unfortunately, without her consent, we cant be of any help. Nor should you do anything against her will. And if she does agree someday, you have our best wishes and blessings.#ANomeansNo,” Gupta tweeted in response to the user’s request for “help”.

Gupta also responded to citizens’ questions on women’s safety, use of the helmet while riding, police behaviour with public etc.

first published:March 08, 2021, 22:52 IST
