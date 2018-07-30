Man Attacked for Talking to Burqa-clad Woman Near Mangaluru

A group of eight people attacked a man who was talking to a woman from another community near Mangaluru in an apparent case of moral policing, police said on Monday.Police said the man identified as Suresh was on his way to Mangaluru from Bantwal when he met the burqa-clad woman and exchanged pleasantries. As he proceeded in his car, the group waylaid him and hurled abuses at him, besides attacking him.The man was injured in the attack and provided treatment at a government hospital, police said.Suresh later lodged a complaint and a case has been registered at the Bantwal rural police station.Several cases of moral policing have been reported in the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district in the last few years.