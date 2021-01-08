News18 Logo

Man Attacked, Head Tonsured on Suspicion of Being Thief in Maharashtra's Malad

The assailants also shot a video of the assault and uploaded it on social media, an official said.

Five persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a man after suspecting him to be a thief, and tonsuring his head in suburban Malad, police said.

The complainant was abducted from Janata Colony in Kandivali on Wednesday and taken to Kachpada area in Malad, he told police. He was assaulted by at least eight men who also shaved his head, cut off his moustache and also tore his clothes, he said.

A police source said that the complainant and his friend were suspected to have stolen mobile phones from a house which led to the incident. Five of the assailants were arrested and further arrests were likely, he said.

