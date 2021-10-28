Man Attacked with Blade Near Delhi High Court Gate, Say Police

A man was allegedly attacked with a blade near the parking space outside one of the gates of the Delhi High Court here on Thursday, police said. The attacker has been detained, they said. The incident took place near the parking space of gate number seven of the Delhi High Court. The man had come to the court regarding a 2011 case in which he is an accused, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said the victim is an accused in a 2011 case and was attacked with a blade by another person. The injured victim himself went to the hospital for treatment, he said.

“We have detained a person in connection with the incident and are interrogation him for further details," he said.

