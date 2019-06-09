Man Attacks Friend With Blade After Scuffle Over Mobile Game in Northeast Delhi
The incident occurred on Saturday night in Welcome area. The quarrel broke out when the accused, Subhan, asked Farukuddin to show him the video game on his mobile phone.
Photo for representation only. (PTI)
New Delhi: A man was allegedly attacked with a blade by an acquaintance in northeast Delhi after a quarrel when the former refused to show a video game on his mobile phone, police said on Sunday.
The incident occurred on Saturday night in Welcome area. The quarrel broke out when the accused, Subhan, asked Farukuddin to show him the video game on his mobile phone. When Farukuddin, who is apparently in his early twenties, refused, Subhan attacked him with a blade, the police said.
A passerby, Talib, tried to intervene and got injured. He went to the hospital alone and got treated for his injuries, an officer said.
Farukuddin, who suffered sharp injuries, was rushed to a hospital, where he was treated and discharged after treatment, a senior officer said.
A case has been registered and Subhan arrested, police said.
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
World Oceans Day: Saving the Oceans by Combating Plastic Pollution
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Australia: MS Dhoni Ditches Gloves with Army Insignia After ICC Denies Permission
- Ranveer Singh Gives Style Tips to Deepika Padukone? Netizens Think So
- Babu I Have FOMO: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Can't Stop Missing Each Other
- PUBG Lite is Coming to India, Everything You Need to Know
- Hero Pleasure Plus 110 First Ride Review: Funky & Functional
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s