Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Man Attacks Friend With Blade After Scuffle Over Mobile Game in Northeast Delhi

The incident occurred on Saturday night in Welcome area. The quarrel broke out when the accused, Subhan, asked Farukuddin to show him the video game on his mobile phone.

PTI

Updated:June 9, 2019, 8:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Man Attacks Friend With Blade After Scuffle Over Mobile Game in Northeast Delhi
Photo for representation only. (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: A man was allegedly attacked with a blade by an acquaintance in northeast Delhi after a quarrel when the former refused to show a video game on his mobile phone, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in Welcome area. The quarrel broke out when the accused, Subhan, asked Farukuddin to show him the video game on his mobile phone. When Farukuddin, who is apparently in his early twenties, refused, Subhan attacked him with a blade, the police said.

A passerby, Talib, tried to intervene and got injured. He went to the hospital alone and got treated for his injuries, an officer said.

Farukuddin, who suffered sharp injuries, was rushed to a hospital, where he was treated and discharged after treatment, a senior officer said.

A case has been registered and Subhan arrested, police said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram